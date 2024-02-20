 House passes Leavitt bills to support National Guard families and veterans with disabilities – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

House passes Leavitt bills to support National Guard families and veterans with disabilities

· · Leave a Comment ·

Office of Rep. Mari Leavitt, 28th Legislative District announcement.

The Washington State House of Representatives has passed a pair of bills that will help National Guard family members get workforce or college education and help non-profits serve veterans with disabilities.

House Bill 1943 expands the Washington National Guard Postsecondary Education Grant to direct family members of a National Guard member. Additionally, it extends the length of time that qualifying individuals may use the grant program.

“Our National Guard members serve our communities and often risk their lives to protect their neighbors,” said Rep. Leavitt, D- University Place, sponsor of both piece of legislation. “They are not the only people making sacrifices, their families do as well. We need to make sure we are acknowledging the service of National Guard families. Extending this program to them is a great step toward honoring all these families have given.

The chamber also passed House Bill 1862, which extends a Business and Occupation tax credit to non-profits on military installations that serve veterans with disabilities and sales tax exemption to our disabled veterans while utilizing those facilities.

“This legislation helps our non-profit service providers to serve our veterans who have sacrificed for us and now must navigate life with a disability,” continued Leavitt. “It is a critical fix that goes a long way toward helping those who have served us.”

Both pieces of legislation passed with unanimous support. They now head to the Senate for consideration.

DISCLAIMER: The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

FREE EMAIL SUBSCRIPTION: Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Lakewood Playhouse - 85th Season

COMMENT POLICY: If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *