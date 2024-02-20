Hidden Heroes Week 3: Government & Administration – The Suburban Times

The City of Lakewood, in partnership with the Clover Park School District, is highlighting the “Hidden Heroes” of our community. Each week we are featuring Black or African American professionals in the community who are making a difference.

Week three focuses on local leaders in government and administration.

Patrick D. Smith, Chief of Police, Lakewood Police Department

Patrick D. Smith joined the Lakewood Police Department as Chief in March 2023. He started his law enforcement career 33 years ago with the Los Angeles Police Department.

During his 28 years with the department, he moved up the ranks from police officer to captain to commander. His roles and responsibilities were diverse and spread across the agency from training instructor and internal affairs investigator to management of the special operations division. He was ultimately manager of the Police Science and Training Bureau. At the bureau he oversaw the Police Academy and in-service training.

In 2018, Smith was appointed Police Chief for the Birmingham Police Department, an agency with more than 900 people. There Smith introduced technology solutions to implement new crime reduction strategies. He also designed and managed the complete build-out of a real time crime center.

Chief Smith holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Management and a Master of Arts in Organizational Management. He is a graduate of the FBI National Executive Institute and PERF’s Senior Management Institute for Police (SMIP). Before starting a career in law enforcement, Chief Smith served seven years in the United States Marine Corps.

Lieutenant General Xavier Brunson, Commanding general I Corps

Lt. Gen. Xavier Brunson has served as the commanding general of Joint Base Lewis-McChord-based I Corps since October 2021.

Brunson has over 30 years in the United States Army, serving in several combat deployments. He now holds the highest command position on Joint Base Lewis-McChord.

Brunson is highly decorated, holding a Defense Superior Service medal, four Legion of Merit medals, and a Bronze Star medal.

David Moore Divine, Columbia Banking System & Umpqua Bank

David Moore Devine serves as Chief Marketing Officer of Columbia Banking System and Executive Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer of Umpqua Bank. In addition to leading marketing and public relations functions, Divine also plays an integral role in leading and supporting the company’s culture.

In 2016, he received the George Bailey Distinguished Service Award from the American Bankers Association. In the same year, Divine was named a “Forty Under 40 Leader” by the Puget Sound Business Journal (PSBJ). In 2017, the PSBJ awarded Divine as one of their “Outstanding Voices”, established to recognize LGBTQ+ business leaders working to build inclusivity within the business community.

Prior to his current position, which he assumed alongside Columbia’s 2023 merger with Umpqua, Divine served in a similar capacity at Columbia Banking System and Columbia Bank as Executive Vice President, Chief Marketing and Experience Officer. Columbia was awarded three Pulse Awards by the Puget Sound chapter of the American Marketing Association under Divine’s leadership.

Student Voice

Members of the Harrison Preparatory School Black Student Union share why it is important for them to see Black and African American leaders in multiple career fields and professions.