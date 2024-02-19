News about your Lakewood Library – The Suburban Times

If you drive by Gravelly Lake Drive SW and Alfaretta St. SW, you’ll see the “Future site of interim Lakewood Pierce County Library” sign installed, where work is underway to install the interim Lakewood Library, including temporary fencing, installing temporary measures to control erosion, clearing and grading, and installing utility lines.

Library administrators and the building installation team continue to work toward creating a construction schedule. If the construction plan holds, the projected opening date of the interim Lakewood Library is August.

Long-term Lakewood Libraries

The Board of Trustees are continuing to consider the best strategy to address the important work of planning for longer term libraries in downtown Lakewood and Tillicum.

Survey

Please complete a brief survey and share what is important to you, your family, your community. Complete a survey at any Pierce County Library or at mypcls.org/new-strategic-plan now through March 31, 2024.

