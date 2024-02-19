Lakewood mourns the loss of Retired Army Lieutenant General (LTG) William “Bill” Harrison – The Suburban Times

The City of Lakewood lost a great leader this weekend with the passing of Retired Army Lieutenant General (LTG) William “Bill” Harrison.

Harrison was a driving force behind the City of Lakewood’s incorporation and served as first mayor from 1995 through 2003, completing his service on the City Council in 2005.

Those who knew him credit Harrison for the success of Lakewood’s fourth and final incorporation effort. Some referred to him as the “Father of Lakewood,” although it was a nickname Harrison wouldn’t accept. He credited the “people who made it a community” as the early framers of the city.

“Bill Harrison’s contributions to Lakewood are legion,” said Lakewood’s current mayor, Jason Whalen. “Following incorporation, Mayor Harrison spearheaded the significant work to establish Lakewood’s initial municipal code and Council policies which guided this young city’s delivery of municipal services to its residents. Throughout his tenure, Mayor Harrison lead with vision, tenacity, and by building consensus with the community and council members alike. I am grateful to have been mentored by Bill Harrison and have appreciated his wisdom and friendship over these many years.”

Harrison was the 53rd commander at Fort Lewis. A three-star general at the end of his career, Harrison served 37 years in the Army. It was a job that took his family – including his late wife Jo and sons Bill and Charlie – around the world. He was assigned to commands in Korea, Italy, Vietnam, Germany, and Iran.

Harrison served back-to-back tours in Vietnam as the sector and regimental adviser in II Corps during the war, earning the Distinguished Service Medal, the Bronze Star, and a combat infantryman badge.

He was also awarded Order of National Security Merit Cheonsu Medal by the Republic of South Korea. He earned the expert infantryman badge, Master Parachutist Badge and the Air Assault Badge and received Korean and Canadian parachutist badges.

He later was briefer for the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, commanded the Seventh Infantry Division and assembled the Army’s first light infantry division.

Harrison was the commanding general for I Corps and Fort Lewis from 1987 to 1989 and commanded the Sixth United States Army from 1989 to 1991.

He and his family found their way back to Lakewood in 1993 when he retired from the military.

Two years later he quickly became the face of Lakewood when the newly formed City Council unanimously elected him as the fledgling city’s first mayor.

After retiring from public office, Harrison remained active in Lakewood and on JBLM. He attended nearly every memorial for fallen military service members where he’d offer a final salute.

The JBLM Civilian Hall of Fame Lieutenant General Bill Harrison Service Award program was created in his name in 2003 to recognize community members who have contributed to the community, and who through their efforts, made an exceptional impact on service members, military families, or the JBLM community.

The new headquarters of the 7th Infantry Division, Harrison Hall, was named for Harrison in 2015. That same year, the Clover Park School District named the Lieutenant General William H. Harrison Preparatory School after Harrison.

“Lieutenant General Bill Harrison leaves behind a legacy of unparalleled service and dedication,” said City Manager John Caulfield. “His contributions to our nation, our armed forces, the Lakewood community, and the countless lives he touched are immeasurable. He exemplified integrity, courage, and compassion in everything he did. He will be greatly missed, though his spirit and memory will continue with those who he mentored and inspired.”

The City has directed that the United States, Washington State and City of Lakewood flags at all city facilities be lowered to half-staff in memory of Lieutenant General (LTG) William “Bill” Harrison beginning Tuesday, February 20, 2024 through Thursday, February 22, 2024.