2023 Alarm Summary – The Suburban Times

2023 Alarm Summary

We are proud to serve the communities of Lakewood, University Place and Steilacoom on a daily basis. In 2023, crews responded to 17,809 calls for service.

A few highlights:

  • This is an average of 48 calls per day.
  • Approximately 79% of these calls are for emergency medical aid.
  • Approximately 47% of those emergency medical aid calls resulted in a transport to a local hospital.
  • 2,161 calls were for fires, rescues and hazardous materials calls. While this is a small percentage of overall call volume, these are high threats to life and take a lot of resources to mitigate. This is an average of five calls per day.
  • WPFR has six stations, strategically located throughout the fire district.

