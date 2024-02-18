The Pierce County Library System needs to know what’s important to residents – The Suburban Times

PIERCE COUNTY – The Pierce County Library System is seeking input from residents in the Library’s service area to help the Library System develop a new strategic plan. The Library System needs to understand what is happening in individuals’ lives and their families’ lives, as well as what’s happening in communities throughout unincorporated Pierce County and the 15 cities and towns annexed to the Library System for service to understand how library services should be prioritized to meet their needs.

“Strategic plans are important to set priorities and be transparent about the Library’s future goals especially now in a post-pandemic environment.” said Pierce County Library Executive Director Gretchen Caserotti. “Understanding what matters to people, their families and their communities, will help us develop that strategic plan and align our services with what matters most to individuals and communities.”

Now through March 31, 2024, the Library will engage with the Library’s Board of Trustees, staff, community stakeholders and people living in the Library’s service area to learn what is happening in their lives and what’s important to them and their communities. The Library System would like people to complete a brief survey at mypcls.org/new-strategic-plan or in any Pierce County Library now through March 31, 2024, and share their interests and opinions.

The Library System needs to learn what matters to residents and their families and neighbors, such as:

What do they enjoy?

What complicates their lives?

What’s important to them?

How can the Library System be part of their life and their neighbors’ lives?

With that input, the Library System can match its services to what matters in people’s lives. With input from the Board of Trustees, staff, community stakeholders and Pierce County residents, Library administrators will work with Coraggio Group, the Library’s strategic planning firm, to develop a strategic plan.

“We want to hear from as many voices as we can; from both people who currently use Pierce County Libraries and those who have never been to a library,” said Caserotti. “The more voices we hear from, the more confident we can be that our new strategic plan will help serve everyone in Pierce County.”

The strategic plan will guide how the Library’s services will meet individual and community needs. The plan will be a roadmap to guide the Library System through the years ahead, from 2025-2029.