Cops v Teachers Charity Basketball Game seeking auction baskets – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Baron Coleman.

We hope this message finds you in good health and high spirits. We are reaching out to you today with an exciting opportunity to make a positive impact in our community. As you may know, our 15th Annual Cops vs Teachers Charity Basketball Game is fast approaching, and we are in need of your support.

This year, once again we will be hosting a silent auction alongside the basketball game to raise funds for the Lakewood YMCA’s Youth Late Night program. This program provides a safe and engaging environment for local youth during late evening hours, offering them a chance to participate in various activities and build valuable life skills. Additionally, we aim to provide free YMCA memberships to children in foster care, giving them access to resources and opportunities that can positively shape their futures.

To make this event a success, we kindly request your assistance in donating silent auction items and gift baskets. Your generosity will not only contribute to the success of the event but also make a lasting impact on the lives of the youth in our community. Whether it’s a unique item, a gift certificate, or a themed gift basket, every contribution is greatly appreciated.

By donating to our silent auction, you will not only showcase your support for our cause but also gain exposure to a wide audience of community members who attend the event. Your business or organization will be recognized and acknowledged for its contribution, both during the event and in our promotional materials.

Please consider joining us in making a difference in the lives of our local youth by donating to our silent auction. Your support will help create a brighter future for the children in our community and foster a sense of unity and togetherness.

For more information on how to donate or if you have any questions, please contact our event coordinator at Baron Coleman 253-583-5550 Ext 7717. We thank you in advance for your consideration and support.

Together, let’s make the 15th Annual Cols vs Teachers Charity Basketball Game a memorable event that positively impacts the lives of our community’s youth.