Project update: South Tacoma Station Access Improvements – The Suburban Times

Sound Transit is collaborating with the City of Tacoma to build a better-connected network, so more people can walk, roll, bike, and take public transit to South Tacoma Station and other neighborhood destinations.



We prepared an environmental checklist under the State Environmental Policy Act (SEPA) for the project. The checklist analyzes potential environmental impacts, both positive and negative, on natural and built environment resources such as plants, animals, water, land use, transportation, and historic resources resulting from the project construction and operations. Based on the checklist and technical reports, Sound Transit has determined the project will not significantly harm the environment and has issued a Determination of Nonsignificance (DNS).



Sound Transit will accept comments on the SEPA environmental analysis until 5 p.m. on Feb. 28, 2024. To submit your comments, see the DNS on the Sound Transit website.

Next Steps

In the spring of 2024, we expect the Sound Transit Board to select the “project to be built,” which means selecting a list of improvements to build that fit within the financial plan estimate for the project. We will provide the date and time of the Board meeting when available. The public can comment on Board actions in person, online, or in writing.



All work is expected to be completed by 2030.