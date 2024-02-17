Pierce College is relaunching student newspaper: The Pinnacle. – The Suburban Times

Since 1974, Pierce College has had a proud tradition of student media on both the Puyallup and Fort Steilacoom campuses with The Post and The Pioneer. Under the new banner of “The Pinnacle” students from across the Pierce College District can get their campus news from a single source.

Treva Adkins, 44, is the editor-in-chief of the Puyallup edition of The Pinnacle. Adkins, a sophomore art and education major, got involved with student media after starting courses in graphic design at Pierce College. She said through student media, she’s been able to hone her skills as a graphic designer, sharpen her writing skills and connect with a rich community of students at Pierce.

“I did editing in high school on the yearbook so this was really a flashback to 1997 for me,” Adkins said. “Getting a taste of that again got me thinking I actually want to get a graphic design degree.”

Kayla Reese, 17, a Running Start student from Sumner High School, works as the student media coordinator helping to run The Pinnacle website, podcast and print editions.

“[Student Media] has really made me branch out,” Reese said. “I’ve learned how to talk to people, how to interview, time management skills, editing skills, and more that I know I’ll be able to use in the future.”

Grace Corrales, 20, a second-year digital design student, says she knew joining student media would be a great first step for her in her career as an artist and graphic designer.

“I like that I have not only a creative outlet, but I’m making something with a group of people I love being around,” Corrales said. Corrales works as The Pinnacle’s graphic designer, illustrating and designing page layouts and cover art.

The first edition of The Pinnacle is available now on newsstands across the Puyallup and Fort Steilacoom campuses. Students can also look for updates on The Pinnacle’s website.