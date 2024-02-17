 Office of Equity and Human Rights Hosts Tutorials for Tenants and Landlords – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Office of Equity and Human Rights Hosts Tutorials for Tenants and Landlords

· · Leave a Comment ·

TACOMA, Wash. – Community members are invited to join a tutorial session in February and March 2024 to learn more about rental housing regulations and requirements. All eight sessions will cover the City of Tacoma’s updated Rental Housing Code, the new Landlord Fairness Code, how those codes work together, and what it all means for anyone who owns, operates or rents residential property within Tacoma city limits. 

  • February 22 from 12 – 1:30 PM on Zoom
  • February 22 from 5:30 – 7 PM on Zoom
  • February 29 from 12 – 1:30 PM on Zoom
  • February 29 from 5:30 – 7 PM on Zoom
  • March 7 from 5:30 – 7 PM in person at Salishan Family Investment Center, 1724 East 44th Street, 98404
  • March 21 from 5:30 – 7 PM in person at Tacoma Community House, 1314 South L Street, 98405
  • March 29 from 12 – 1:30 PM on Zoom
  • March 29 from 5:30 – 7 PM on Zoom

Dial-in option for Zoom meetings:

(253) 215-8782

Meeting ID: 886 0533 7356
Passcode: 369518

DISCLAIMER: The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

FREE EMAIL SUBSCRIPTION: Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Lakewood Playhouse - 85th Season

COMMENT POLICY: If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *