Office of Equity and Human Rights Hosts Tutorials for Tenants and Landlords – The Suburban Times

TACOMA, Wash. – Community members are invited to join a tutorial session in February and March 2024 to learn more about rental housing regulations and requirements. All eight sessions will cover the City of Tacoma’s updated Rental Housing Code, the new Landlord Fairness Code, how those codes work together, and what it all means for anyone who owns, operates or rents residential property within Tacoma city limits.

February 22 from 12 – 1:30 PM on Zoom

February 22 from 5:30 – 7 PM on Zoom

February 29 from 12 – 1:30 PM on Zoom

February 29 from 5:30 – 7 PM on Zoom

March 7 from 5:30 – 7 PM in person at Salishan Family Investment Center, 1724 East 44th Street, 98404

March 21 from 5:30 – 7 PM in person at Tacoma Community House, 1314 South L Street, 98405

March 29 from 12 – 1:30 PM on Zoom

March 29 from 5:30 – 7 PM on Zoom

Dial-in option for Zoom meetings:

(253) 215-8782

Meeting ID: 886 0533 7356

Passcode: 369518