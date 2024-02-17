MultiCare donates mobile laboratory device to Tacoma Fire – The Suburban Times

TACOMA, Wash. — MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital donated six iSTAT mobile laboratory devices to the Tacoma Fire Department today. The device will allow emergency medical personnel to rapidly diagnose and evaluate life-threatening diseases in minutes.

“The iSTAT device allows EMS to run laboratory tests in the field and provide our emergency physicians with a better understanding of the patient’s condition once they arrive at the hospital,” said Eddie Bratko, president of Tacoma General Hospital. “These devices bring the capability of the ED lab to the patient, shortening our time to treat emergencies.”

Paramedics will be able to identify severe sepsis, kidney failure, heart attacks and respiratory failure, along with many other medical conditions, with the iSTAT. As a medical-grade mobile laboratory device, the iSTAT is already incorporated into many areas of care at MultiCare and will seamlessly align with hospital processes.

Funding to purchase the iSTAT mobile devices was provided by the MultiCare Health Foundation.

“We are grateful to the MultiCare Health Foundation for the generous donation of this potentially lifesaving medical equipment,” said Fire Chief Toryono Green. “Together we stand united in the commitment to enhancing the health and safety of our community.”