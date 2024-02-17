4th St NW Closed for Construction Starting February 26 – The Suburban Times

The City will close a section of 4th ST NW, between River Rd and Stewart Ave, to install a new stormwater line starting on February 26, 2024. The closure is expected to last two and a half months.

Vehicles traveling along 4th ST NW between River Road and Stewart will be detoured to other roads, including Meridian and 7th St NW. Local area traffic will be allowed for residents to access homes. Detour route signs and flaggers will be posted at key points along 4th St NW. Please obey flagger commands when driving in the vicinity of the work zone.

City contractors will replace and install 2,035 linear feet of new stormwater pipe along that section of 4th St NW. Work may have noise impacts on nearby residents. The City thanks nearby residents for their patience and understanding during construction.

For questions and more information about this project, please email City Senior Civil Engineer Ryan Rutkosky at rrutkosky@puyallupwa.gov.