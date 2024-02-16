University Of Puget Sound Is A Top Producer Of Fulbright U.S. Students – The Suburban Times

Tacoma, Wash. — For the third year in a row, the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs recognized the University of Puget Sound as one of the colleges and universities with the highest number of students selected for the Fulbright U.S. Student Program. Fulbright Top Producing Institutions like Puget Sound value global connections and support members of their campus communities to pursue international opportunities.

Since 1946, the Fulbright Program has provided over 400,000 talented and accomplished students, scholars, teachers, artists, and professionals of all backgrounds with the opportunity to study, teach, and conduct research abroad. Fulbright Scholars exchange ideas, build people-to-people connections, and work to address complex global challenges. This is the eighth time Puget Sound has been recognized as a Fulbright Top Producing Institution for U.S. Students since 2009-10.

“At Puget Sound, we strive to create a culture of academic excellence that enables students to think critically, appreciate commonalities and differences, and become engaged global citizens,” said President Isiaah Crawford. “The Fulbright U.S. Student Program provides our students with an opportunity to experience the world first-hand through the lens of their scholarly pursuits, and to develop a broader perspective and understanding of the world around them as they embark on their academic and professional careers.”

Four students from Puget Sound were selected for the 2023-24 academic year:

Nicolas Thompsen ’22, of Rancho Palos Verdes, California, achieved the Binational Business Award to Mexico.

Anne Kisska ’23, of Long Beach, California, received an English Teaching Award to Germany.

Sofia Lavinder ’22 (BA) ’23 (MAT), of Buckley, Washington, received an English Teaching Award to Poland.

Leonardo Hall ’24, of Graham, Washington, received an English Teaching Award to Bulgaria.

Puget Sound’s strong Fulbright program is supported by the Office of Fellowships and Academic Advising and dedicated faculty across various departments. Notably, the Asian Studies Program has been a leading source of applicants, providing resources and fostering connections with Fulbright opportunities.

“Fulbright’s Top Producing Institutions represent the diversity of America’s higher education community. Dedicated administrators support students and scholars at these institutions to fulfill their potential and rise to address tomorrow’s global challenges. We congratulate them and all the Fulbrighters who are making an impact the world over,” said Lee Satterfield, Assistant Secretary of State for Educational and Cultural Affairs.

The Office of Academic Advising & Fellowships supports applicants to Fulbright at Puget Sound. Learn more at pugetsound.edu/academic-advising.