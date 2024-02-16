Making progress – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Bruce Dammeier.

Today, we are releasing our fourth Annual DEI Report. It reflects the work many of you are doing to provide opportunities for everyone to reach their full potential.

I’m proud of the progress we have made. For example, since 2017 we’ve significantly broadened opportunities in management, hired more women and veterans, and our workforce better reflects the community we serve. These accomplishments are due, in part, to important and smart updates we’ve made in our hiring practices.

Measuring our success is important but numbers don’t tell the whole story. That’s why the report includes some written and video profiles of people and groups serving our community in all facets of diversity, equity, and inclusion.

The full report, including videos, may be viewed by clicking on the front cover image below:

You can also review the one-page overview of our work in 2023 here.

I’d like to thank everyone who shared their time and their story with us for the DEI Annual Report, including Daveene May and Nellis Kim (Human Services), Julie Demuth (Finance), Kevin Dragon (PPW), Raul Lael-Trujillo (Human Resources), Brianne Blackburn (Parks), Cindy Hartman and Tara Hart (Auditor), Clarissa Fletcher (Juvenile Court), and our community partners who work with us.

Lastly, my thanks to the many County employees who serve on the five committees that help guide and move our key initiatives forward. They have been generous with their time and energy as we move forward to better reflecting and meeting the needs of the residents we serve every day.

Thanks for reading. I hope you get to enjoy a long, restful weekend.