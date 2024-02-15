The Giver – Lakewood Playhouse Theatre Review – The Suburban Times

I love the image of the stage and the actors preparing for the production.

In the Broadway musical “A Chorus Line” the song “At the Ballet” repeats the phrase “It wasn’t Paradise, but it was home.” I found myself singing or at least humming that tune all the way from Lakewood to North Tacoma after seeing “The Giver” at Lakewood Playhouse. The Utopian life style perhaps never tried for paradise, but at least it was home.

I don’t know if the handwritten poem in the program has a particular meaning for the script, but it seems to really work as an introduction to “The Giver.”

Maggie Savage as Rosemary conversing with The Giver (Kristina Dustan).

“The Giver” is about a Utopian society which offers no pain, no worry, no glory, no elections, no decisions, no war, and no color. The set, designed by Blake York isn’t really dreary, but contains plain semi-white benches to sit on, stocked with books. The painted floor has a fake tile floor of whites and grays. There are books inside the benches, and they had different color covers . . . I think . . . offering just a teaser of life perhaps?

I had my favorite seat alongside the stage which was only an arm’s reach away from the state. I started reading the program and nodding to myself. There were nine in the cast. Six of them had familiar faces plus I think I used to know Sam Pedroni’s father or grandfather.

What we have is a story that sent me back to my teenage years at home, in bed, reading science fiction stories sometimes all through the night. With “The Giver” we have a compelling story in a Utopian society.

“A utopia typically describes an imaginary community or society that possesses highly desirable or near-perfect qualities for its members. It was coined by Sir Thomas More for his 1516 book Utopia . . . “

We realize this will not be a Star Wars sequel from the opening moments of the play when the father, played by Ben Stahl asks the family question, “Who wants to be the first tonight for feelings?” We’ve seen Ben a number of times at CenterStage with The Oregon Trail and Tartuffe as well as one of the Hydes at Dukesbay Productions in Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde.

The Giver’s (Kristina Dustan) tone and demeanor illustrated the weight and authority about to be bestowed upon Jonas (Zoey Matthews).

Maggie Savage as Rosemary did a nice job as a young girl conversing with The Giver (Kristina Dustan). We saw Maggie in A Christmas Story at Tacoma Little Theater. She has been acting since the age of three. We appreciate the efforts of the Lakewood Playhouse in training and sharing the joy of acting to all ages.

We are introduced to the Chief Elder, played by Nicole Lockett, who comes across as helpful, friendly, and commanding. Peg and I saw her in the excellent production of The Diary of Anne Frank at Lakewood Playhouse some years ago and very recently in CenterStage’s performance of Tartuffe. She was quite commanding, but still friendly in her Playhouse role as she deals in the fate of the children. In this society there is not much room for play. When she shares that Jonas is the next Giver, there is both worry and acceptance.

Jonas is played by Zoey Matthews. We recently saw them in Olympia at Harlequin’s A Christmas Carol. Zoey comes across nicely in character and handled the assignment from “The Giver” portrayed well by Kristina Dustan. Peg and I look forward to seeing Jonas at more productions from Olympia to Seattle.

When Jonas (Zoey Matthews) meets “The Giver”, played by Kristina Dustan, it is immediately evident that this assignment is a serious responsibility. Dustan’s tone and demeanor illustrated the weight and authority about to be bestowed upon Jonas. She understands the burden and obligation.

The cast of The Giver at Lakewood Playhouse.

Playing the mother of Jonas is Whitney Shafer. This is Whitney’s first performance at Lakewood Playhouse, but we have seen her in a number of roles at Tacoma Musical Playhouse, and as Cassie in A Chorus Line at Tacoma Little Theatre.

Brittany D. Henderson, the director of “The Giver” gave us an interesting look and many things to think about. Blake York as the Set Designer gave us a great “in the round” staging that made us all think and consider the action. Erin Manza Chanfrau as the Scenic Artist gave us help in imagining things that weren’t there.

“The Giver” runs through the 25th. For tickets call 253-588-0042 or visit online at https://www.lakewoodplayhouse.org/

p.s. It was nice to see a growing audience.