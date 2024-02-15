 Tacoma’s Crime Dashboard is Live – The Suburban Times

Tacoma’s Crime Dashboard is Live

Submitted by Tacoma Business Council.

There is now an easy to use tool available on crime data. For example, if you want to know how today’s homicide rate compares to 2018, that is easily done. We ran that test. Here’s what the dashboard generated. We are glad to see homicides down from last year’s high, but we went from 13 in 2018 to 27 in 2023.

That’s an increase of 20% year over year!

For more information, check out the dashboard yourself. It’s an amazing tool. Thank you TPD!

Click here to see the Tacoma Police Crime Dashboard for yourself.

