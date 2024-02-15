No School? Head to the Pool on President’s Day, Feb 19 – The Suburban Times

Upcoming activities from Metro Parks Tacoma. Click here to learn more.
Visit any of Tacoma’s four community centers for free on February 19, President’s Day! Admission is free, no membership or day pass is required.
- Eastside Community Center: 7 am-8 pm
- Center at Norpoint: 5:30 am-8 pm
- People’s Center: 7 am-8 pm
- STAR Center: 6 am-8 pm
- Treetops Playgrounds: 9 am-6 pm – Free Family Play All Day
