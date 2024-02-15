DuPont Police Chief Completes the Executive Leadership Program at Naval Postgraduate School – The Suburban Times

Submitted by the Center for Homeland Defense and Security.

Douglas Newman, Chief of Police for the City of DuPont, WA, completed the Executive Leadership Program at Naval Postgraduate School Center for Homeland Defense and Security (CHDS) on Feb. 9, 2024.

A 28-year law enforcement veteran, Newman has served as DuPont’s Police Chief for the past five years.

Newman is the co-chair of the Homeland Security and Intelligence Committee for the Washington Association of Police Chiefs and Sheriffs and is a graduate of the FBI National Academy in Quantico, VA.

He has earned a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice Administration, and a Master of Science in Strategic Leadership from the University of Charleston.

Recently retired from the U.S. Navy Reserve, Newman is also a combat veteran and former military officer with a background in military policing, anti-terrorism and expeditionary warfare.

Throughout the hybrid program, Newman collaborated with homeland security officials from across the nation on current policy, strategy, and organizational design challenges.

The NPS-CHDS students represent a snapshot of the homeland security enterprise, including professionals from the fields of emergency management, education, law enforcement, fire service, homeland security, public health, and city/county government.

