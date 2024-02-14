Exciting Opportunity for Student Leaders at the United States Air Force Academy – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Military Child Education Coalition.

The Military Child Education Coalition® (MCEC®) is thrilled to announce scholarship recipients for the Spring 2024 Frances Hesselbein Student Leadership Program (FHSLP) at the prestigious United States Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, February 20-24, 2024. This program, established by MCEC in 2006, is designed to enhance the leadership abilities of students and strengthen their Student 2 Student® (S2S™) teams on campus.

Ten exceptional students have been selected to participate in this 5-day, intensive experience, where they will engage in leadership activities and lessons alongside cadets and other S2S leaders. The program aims to equip these students with the necessary tools and knowledge to further develop their local S2S programs.

The FHSLP not only focuses on building leadership skills but also provides a platform for students to share their program challenges and successes with their peers. Distinguished guests will also be present to offer insights on overcoming obstacles and building personal character.

We are excited to introduce the following students who will be attending the FHSLP:

Emily from Fort Campbell High School (Fort Campbell, KY)

Delaney Clare from Burkburnett High School (Burkburnett, TX)

Mya Rose from Pieper High School (San Antonio, TX)

Briana from Union Pines High School (Cameron, NC)

Hayden from New Century Technology High School (Huntsville, AL)

Syreeta from Fountain-Fort Carson High School (Fountain, CO)

Sophia from Claudia Taylor Johnson High School (San Antonio, TX)

Storm from Davenport High School (San Antonio, TX)

Deepak from Clover Park High School (Lakewood, WA)

Kayleigh from Widefield High School (Colorado Springs, CO)

We believe that this program will have a profound impact on these students’ lives and their ability to lead and inspire others. We would greatly appreciate it if you could help us spread the word about this incredible opportunity for young leaders.