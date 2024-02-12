 Reps. Bronoske and Leavitt to Hold Feb. 17 Town Hall – The Suburban Times

Reps. Bronoske and Leavitt to Hold Feb. 17 Town Hall

Please join your representatives from the 28th Legislative District for a town hall meeting from 1-2:30 PM on Saturday, Feb. 17 at the Dupont City Council Chambers. This is their chance to hear from you as well as update you on their work in Olympia on your behalf. They hope to see you there.

WHORep. Dan Bronoske and Rep. Mari Leavitt

WHAT: 28th Legislative District town hall meeting

WHEN: 1-2:30 PM on Saturday, Feb. 17

WHERE: Dupont City Council Chambers, 1700 Civic Dr., Dupont, WA 98327

Constituents are encouraged to submit questions in advance here: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/MXQY939

