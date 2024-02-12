Letter: Today Is A Very Special Day – The Suburban Times

I spent a great amount of time yesterday continuing to clear out the basement.

Nine months after losing my wife of 50 years I decided it was time. So, for the last few weeks I have been bringing box after box, after box up the stairs, sorting through what the kids might want, what should go to the dumpster, what should go to charity.

Weary, my last box, on top of my last box for the evening, I discovered there the beautifully illustrated “Giant First-Start Reader.”

The book promo declares, “This easy reader contains only 40 different words, repeated often to help the young reader develop word recognition and interest in reading.”

Do you know what I need?

I need only a few words, a few giant words, a few giant words repeated often, to help restart and rekindle my joy in living.

Words like “my times are in your hand, deliver me,” Psalm 31:15.

Words like “make your face to shine upon me,” Psalm 31:16.

Ironically, the title of the “Giant First-Start Reader” is “First Day of Spring.”

It was the first day of spring, nearly one year ago, March 19, that the darkness of death again entered our home.

That first day of spring, that very special day, that day when “you can feel special things,” when “the sun feels special,” when “the flowers smell special,” it was that special day when my heart broke, when tears flowed, when I said goodbye.

That special day will be here again.

But on that special day the sun will shine, the dozens and dozens of tulips we planted in her honor will blossom, and no doubt tears as a light mist will cloud my eyes and perhaps clouds will hide the skies.

But on that special day I will “feel, and smell, and hear and see special things because it is the first day of Spring.”

That special day makes today a very special day. And tomorrow. And the one after that.

Because I have a few words, a few giant words, a few giant words repeated often, to help restart and rekindle my joy in living.