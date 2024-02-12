Letter: Lakewood – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Greg Rediske.

We’re better than DuPont, right?!? Well let me tell you a story: DuPont has had a baseball program, for years, and businesses there stand in line to sponsor a team. They do it year after year, and their program is thriving.

Lakewood? Not so much. I’ve gotten the service clubs to participate (Lakewood Rotary is always good for $2,000, and Kiwanis and CP Rotary also contribute). Michael Lewis’ State Farm, John Korsmo, Lakewood Community Foundation Fund (LCFF), McClains, Revive Yoga, The Ram, Studio Fitness, and Classy Chassis have all contributed in the past.

This has helped immeasurably to help keep costs down so Lakewood Baseball Club can keep rates as low as possible. Rotarys’ and LCFF’s grants in particular help with scholarships for those unable to afford the fee.

But now we’ve got increased help from the Clover Park School District, and we’re looking to double the number of elementary school level participants this year. Or more! We’re excited! As a result, we need financial support.

Love is the most important thing in the world, but baseball is pretty good, too. – Yogi Berra

Please consider sponsoring a team. We’ll get your name on the shirts; a banner for the games if you desire; and we’ll even be doing some sports reporting in The Suburban Times. Good advertising. But most importantly, you’ll be contributing to the youth of Lakewood. Baseball in the great outdoors. Teamwork. What could be better.

$500 is a normal team sponsorship. However, any donation will be acknowledged and gratefully accepted. Lakewood Baseball is a 501c3, with details on this sheet.

Questions? Contact Greg Rediske at gnsrediske@msn.com or 253-307-3494.

Or go to LakewoodBaseballClub.org for contacts and more information.