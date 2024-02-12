 HopeSparks Hip Hop Therapy Fun Run – May 18th – The Suburban Times

HopeSparks Hip Hop Therapy Fun Run – May 18th

Submitted by HopeSparks.

Join us for HopeSparks first Hip Hop Therapy Fun Run/Walk!

This is a community event for runners and walkers of all ages and abilities.

Starting at South Hill Community Park, the paved trails run through the beautifully forested Nathan Chapman Memorial Trail and progresses toward Heritage Recreation Center and back.

This is not a timed race. Come anytime between 9am ~ 1pm and walk as much or as little as you’d like. Strollers and dogs on leashes are welcome.

This is a great fun run for the entire family! All ages and abilities are welcome.

Registration opens soon!

