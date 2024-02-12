 Former Commissioners Honored by Council – The Suburban Times

Former Commissioners Honored by Council

At the U.P. Council Meeting of Monday, Feb. 5, 2024, the City Council recognized several departing Commissioners for the outstanding contributions they supplied while serving in their roles. The work of these persons contributed to significant City efforts as they served as key contributors and valued advisers to the City Council.

Thank you to the following persons for their hard work, time and efforts on behalf of University Place.

Planning Commissioners: Anthony Paulson, 12 years; Chuck Foster, 4 years (an additional 8 years on the Economic Development Commission); and Frank Boykin, 12 years.

Park Advisory Commissioners: Halley Knigge, 3 years; Ian Ainoa, 3 years; Julie Finnegan, 11 years; and Stacey McClain, 5 years.

