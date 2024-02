Tacoma Business Council announcement.

Tacoma Rising is hosting a panel discussion at McCallum & Sons Whiskey on February 22 to start a conversation about how business to business relationships can support local organizations in Tacoma like McCallum & Sons.

It will be a fun evening of networking, open discussion, and whiskey tasting. Click below for details and to register for this event or to learn more about Tacoma Rising and the great work they are doing.

Click here to register.