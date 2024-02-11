 Local students named to Dean’s Honor Roll at Wichita State University – The Suburban Times

Local students named to Dean’s Honor Roll at Wichita State University

Steilacoom’s Kaylor Walker is one of 3,686 students named to the Wichita State University Dean’s Honor Roll for fall 2023. 

To be included on the dean’s honor roll, a student must be enrolled full time (at least 12 credit hours) and earn at least a 3.5 grade point average on a 4.0 scale. 

About Wichita State University

Wichita State University is Kansas’ only urban public research university, enrolling more than 23,000 students between its main campus and WSU Tech, including students from every state in the U.S. and more than 100 countries. Wichita State and WSU Tech are recognized for being student centered and innovation driven.

Located in the largest city in the state with one of the highest concentrations in the United States of jobs involving science, technology, engineering and math (STEM), Wichita State University provides uniquely distinctive and innovative pathways of applied learning, applied research and career opportunities for all of our students.

The Innovation Campus, which is a physical extension of the Wichita State University main campus, is one of the nation’s largest and fastest-growing research/innovation parks, encompassing over 120 acres and is home to a number of global companies and organizations.

