Don’t miss your chance to audition for Incorruptible at Lakewood Playhouse – The Suburban Times

Incorruptible by Michael Hollinger, directed by Erin Manza Chanfrau.
“What happens when faith alone can’t pay the bills?” At a decrepit medieval monastery in France, a traveling one-eyed con artist teaches the destitute monks an outrageous new way to pay old debts…with hilarious consequences.
“A lightning-fast farce, rich in both verbal and physical humor.” – American Theatre
“…funny, endearing…A piece of remarkably dexterous craftsmanship.” – Philadelphia Inquirer
Michael Hollinger’s Incorruptible is a dark comedy about the dark ages!
All roles may be played by individuals of any race/ethnicity or ability. Some roles may be played by individuals of any gender identity. The script has roles for male presenting actors ages 18-100 years and female presenting actors ages 18-100 years.
Lakewood Playhouse, 5729 Lakewood Towne Center Blvd SW Lakewood, WA 98499
- Auditions: Feb 12, 2024 & Feb 13, 2024 7:00pm
- Callbacks: Feb 21, 2024 7:00pm
Callbacks will be by invitation and also consist of cold reading of sides – to be provided the night of the callback.
First Rehearsal: Feb 26, 2024
Playing Dates
Apr 5, 2024 – Apr 21, 2024
If you require any accessibility accommodations to audition, please contact 253-588-0042. Click here to sign up.
