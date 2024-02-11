 Don’t miss your chance to audition for Incorruptible at Lakewood Playhouse – The Suburban Times

Don’t miss your chance to audition for Incorruptible at Lakewood Playhouse

Incorruptible by Michael Hollinger, directed by Erin Manza Chanfrau.

“What happens when faith alone can’t pay the bills?” At a decrepit medieval monastery in France, a traveling one-eyed con artist teaches the destitute monks an outrageous new way to pay old debts…with hilarious consequences.

“A lightning-fast farce, rich in both verbal and physical humor.” – American Theatre

“…funny, endearing…A piece of remarkably dexterous craftsmanship.” – Philadelphia Inquirer

Michael Hollinger’s Incorruptible is a dark comedy about the dark ages!

All roles may be played by individuals of any race/ethnicity or ability. Some roles may be played by individuals of any gender identity. The script has roles for male presenting actors ages 18-100 years and female presenting actors ages 18-100 years.

Lakewood Playhouse, 5729 Lakewood Towne Center Blvd SW Lakewood, WA 98499

  • Auditions: Feb 12, 2024 & Feb 13, 2024 7:00pm
  • Callbacks: Feb 21, 2024 7:00pm

Callbacks will be by invitation and also consist of cold reading of sides – to be provided the night of the callback.

First Rehearsal: Feb 26, 2024

Playing Dates

Apr 5, 2024 – Apr 21, 2024

If you require any accessibility accommodations to audition, please contact 253-588-0042. Click here to sign up.

