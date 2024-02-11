Don’t miss your chance to audition for Incorruptible at Lakewood Playhouse – The Suburban Times

Incorruptible by Michael Hollinger, directed by Erin Manza Chanfrau.

“What happens when faith alone can’t pay the bills?” At a decrepit medieval monastery in France, a traveling one-eyed con artist teaches the destitute monks an outrageous new way to pay old debts…with hilarious consequences.

“A lightning-fast farce, rich in both verbal and physical humor.” – American Theatre

“…funny, endearing…A piece of remarkably dexterous craftsmanship.” – Philadelphia Inquirer

Michael Hollinger’s Incorruptible is a dark comedy about the dark ages!

All roles may be played by individuals of any race/ethnicity or ability. Some roles may be played by individuals of any gender identity. The script has roles for male presenting actors ages 18-100 years and female presenting actors ages 18-100 years.

Lakewood Playhouse, 5729 Lakewood Towne Center Blvd SW Lakewood, WA 98499

Auditions: Feb 12, 2024 & Feb 13, 2024 7:00pm

Callbacks: Feb 21, 2024 7:00pm

Callbacks will be by invitation and also consist of cold reading of sides – to be provided the night of the callback.

First Rehearsal: Feb 26, 2024

Playing Dates

Apr 5, 2024 – Apr 21, 2024

If you require any accessibility accommodations to audition, please contact 253-588-0042. Click here to sign up.