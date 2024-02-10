Vehicle theft suspect leaves her child in stolen car while attempting to evade arrest – The Suburban Times

Yesterday (Feb. 6, 2023), at 1:00 p.m., a patrol deputy spotted two suspected stolen vehicles enter an apartment complex in the 500 block of 108th St S in Parkland. A backup deputy arrived and the two entered the parking lot to contact the suspects.

As deputies approached the vehicles, the occupants quickly exited. A female got out of the driver’s seat of one of the vehicles and picked up a small child from the backseat. The suspects walked quickly towards an apartment, but deputies told them they weren’t free to leave and ordered them to stop. The suspects complied and were detained.

Deputies looked inside one of the stolen vehicles and found an 8-year-old boy. The female suspect eventually admitted she was the child’s mother.

A records check revealed that one of the vehicles had been reported stolen in Tacoma. The other vehicle hadn’t been reported stolen, but deputies kept digging. They asked Snohomish County deputies to check the registered owner’s address, but nobody was home. Then they saw student paperwork for PLU inside the car. They reached out to PLU campus safety, who located the student and confirmed that the car was no longer where he parked it.

The 37-year-old female and a 36-year-old male were booked into jail for possession of a stolen vehicle. The female suspect also had a warrant for possession of a stolen vehicle and she was in possession of numerous shaved keys.

The children were released to their grandmother.

The post Vehicle theft suspect leaves her child in stolen car while attempting to evade arrest first appeared on Pierce County Sheriff’s Department Blotter.