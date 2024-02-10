Pierce County Library Board holds public records hearing and does other business – The Suburban Times

At the Pierce County Library System’s Board of Trustees’ Wednesday, Feb. 14, 3:30 p.m., regular meeting, the Board will hold a public hearing for the Library System’s fees associated with its proposed public records request policy, continue reviewing updates to policies, hear about progress for the interim Lakewood Pierce County Library, and address additional business.

The meeting will be held in person at the Pierce County Library Administrative Center at 3005 112th St. E., Tacoma. Optional virtual attendance is available via mypcls.org/about-us/board-of-trustees/.

Trustees will conduct a public hearing to hear from the public any comments on proposed fees associated with the Library System’s proposed policy for public records request, such as costs to copy records, according to Washington state law.

Trustees will continue reviewing and considering changes to policies including the Library’s human resources manual and policy for donations and sponsorships, which are primarily made to the Pierce County Library Foundation to support Pierce County Library services.

Library administrators will provide an update on building the interim Lakewood Library. Administrators and the building installation team continue to work toward creating a construction schedule.

At the January board meeting, trustees made progress on how it plans to dig into planning for the long-term planning for library services for downtown Lakewood and Tillicum Pierce County Libraries. At the February meeting, trustees will continue the planning discussion for this important work.

For more information: https://mypcls.org/about-us/board-of-trustees/.