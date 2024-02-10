Local Students named to George Fox University Fall Dean’s List – The Suburban Times

Local students were among those who earned dean’s list recognition at George Fox University for the fall 2023 semester. Traditional undergraduate students must earn a 3.5 grade point average or above on 12 or more hours of graded work to earn a spot on the dean’s list.
Anderson Island
- Amelia Barrett, senior, nursing
DuPont
- Grace Adam, freshman, studio arts and arts administration
Fircrest
- Cipriana Flores, senior, elementary education
Lakewood
- Albert Ehlers, senior, a major to be determined
- Gracen Livingston, senior, graphic design
- Alex Mills, senior, computer science
University Place
- Aaron Fukai, sophomore, business administration and financial services
- Peter McKown, senior, business administration
