Local Students named to George Fox University Fall Dean’s List – The Suburban Times

Local Students named to George Fox University Fall Dean’s List

Local students were among those who earned dean’s list recognition at George Fox University for the fall 2023 semester. Traditional undergraduate students must earn a 3.5 grade point average or above on 12 or more hours of graded work to earn a spot on the dean’s list.

Anderson Island

  • Amelia Barrett, senior, nursing

DuPont

  • Grace Adam, freshman, studio arts and arts administration

Fircrest

  • Cipriana Flores, senior, elementary education

Lakewood

  • Albert Ehlers, senior, a major to be determined
  • Gracen Livingston, senior, graphic design
  • Alex Mills, senior, computer science

University Place

  • Aaron Fukai, sophomore, business administration and financial services
  • Peter McKown, senior, business administration

George Fox University is a Christian college classified by U.S. News & World Report as a “Best National University” and ranked as the top Christian college in Oregon by The Wall Street Journal. More than 4,000 students attend classes on the university’s campus in Newberg, Oregon, and at teaching centers in Portland and Redmond, Oregon. George Fox offers more than 60 undergraduate academic programs, degree-completion programs for working adults, seven seminary degrees, and 14 masters and doctoral degrees.

