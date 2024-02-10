City Council Affirms and Adopts City’s Anti-Displacement Strategy – The Suburban Times

TACOMA, Wash. – On Feb. 6, 2023, the Tacoma City Council affirmed and adopted the City of Tacoma’s Anti-Displacement Strategy, which includes 21 policy and program actions to prevent and mitigate the displacement of Tacoma residents from their homes and communities.

“Tacoma is a growing city with a rich history, and I am committed to fostering a welcoming city where every resident feels secure in their home and connected to their community,” said Mayor Victoria Woodards. “Our anti-displacement strategy is vital to preserving the richly diverse tapestries of Tacoma and ensuring that, as our city grows, existing residents can afford to live in our neighborhoods.”

“Tacoma faces a housing crisis, but there’s hope,” said Council Member Catherine Ushka. “We’re focusing on keeping residents in their homes and in Tacoma, while prioritizing those who are most vulnerable with an equity-based approach that aims to ensure everyone has access to stable, affordable housing and the option to stay in their chosen neighborhood. I am proud of this thoughtful set of strategies crafted by the City.”

“We need more affordable housing in our city and creative solutions to prevent displacement, especially for our most vulnerable residents. I am excited that the City has created this new Anti-Displacement Strategy and that we are taking the problem of displacement seriously,” said Council Member Kiara Daniels. “Seniors who are living on fixed incomes are particularly at risk of displacement due to rising housing costs, and I worry that they will lose access to community resources for their health and well-being. It is also important for us to understand that communities of color in places like the Hilltop, South Tacoma, and the Eastside are disproportionately impacted by displacement. We need to make sure that everyone who lives here—many of whom have been in this city for generations—can remain in their housing if they wish to do so. Tacoma has always been a leader in cutting-edge work, and I know that our efforts to prevent displacement will be no different.”

“Stable housing is vital for our community’s health, well-being, and resiliency,” said Council Member Kristina Walker. “Displacement is splitting apart families and degrading trusted social networks and community institutions that vulnerable members of our community rely on for assistance. We need to start prioritizing anti-displacement work and this new strategy provides a wealth of options for next steps. I appreciate the creative and forward-leaning work City staff across many departments have done to put this strategy together and their collaborative approach. This strategy shines because of their hard work and commitment to helping our residents. I know this strategy will be an important guide as we address the challenge of displacement in Tacoma.”

The Anti-Displacement Strategy uses available data to analyze types of displacement, populations most at risk for displacement, and areas of Tacoma that are at highest risk for displacement. To help gather insights into best practices, an extensive analysis of the anti-displacement policies and programs the City currently employs was conducted along with a comparative analysis of anti-displacement efforts in cities and states nationwide.

Developed by the Office of Strategy – in partnership with the Office of Equity and Human Rights, Neighborhood and Community Services, Planning and Development Services, Community and Economic Development, Tacoma Public Utilities, and Continuous Improvement – the Anti-Displacement Strategy builds on the work of the City’s Affordable Housing Action Strategy to create more homes for more people, keep housing affordable and in good repair, help people stay in their homes and their communities, and address barriers for those who often experience them.

The Anti-Displacement Strategy is available at cityoftacoma.org/ahas.