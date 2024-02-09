Public Hearing Regarding Proposed Moratorium Extension for South Tacoma Groundwater Protection District on February 20 – The Suburban Times

TACOMA, Wash. — On Tuesday, February 20, the Tacoma City Council will hold a public hearing on a proposed moratorium extension on certain high impact uses within the South Tacoma Groundwater Protection District (STGPD). The hearing will be held during the City Council meeting and will begin upon completion of the regular agenda items, no earlier than 5:15 PM.

The meeting will be conducted in a hybrid format with in-person and virtual options to attend. Details on how to participate in the hearing and send comments on the proposal are listed below and available online at cityoftacoma.org/stgpd.

The City Council adopted a moratorium in March 2023 to temporarily prohibit the new development or expansion of existing underground storage tanks or metal recycling/auto wrecking facilities in the STGPD while the City of Tacoma and its partners work on the STGPD code update, anticipated to be completed in 2025. The existing moratorium is set to expire on March 20, 2024. If approved, the moratorium extension would add another six months and continue to prohibit these high impact uses until the code amendment process has been completed.

City Council Public Hearing

Tuesday, February 20, no earlier than 5:15 PM

Attend in person at the Tacoma Municipal Building in Council Chambers, 747 Market St. in Tacoma, 98402

Participate on Zoom at zoom.us/j/84834233126 or (253) 215-8782 (Meeting ID: 848 3423 3126 / Passcode: 349099)

Written comments are accepted before Monday, February 19 at 5 PM via email to cityclerk@cityoftacoma.org or by mail to 733 Market Street, Room 11, Tacoma WA 98402

More information about the proposed moratorium extension on certain high impact uses in the STGPD is available at cityoftacoma.org/stgpd. Community questions can be directed to Senior Planner Maryam Moeinian at mmoeinian@cityoftacoma.org or (253) 532-1446.