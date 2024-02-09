PSE, Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation renew clean energy contract – The Suburban Times

Puget Sound Energy (PSE) and the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation have extended a power sales agreement to continue their partnership for the Tribe’s 5.5 percent share of the Wells Hydroelectric Project. The power sales agreement for 40MW of carbon-free capacity started in Sept. 2018. The recently signed contract extends this purchase through Sept. 2029.

This is the second time the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation have agreed to extend the partnership. The agreement was executed with Douglas County PUD, which operates the Wells Hydroelectric Project and markets the power on behalf of the Tribe. The power generated under the agreement provides enough energy to power approximately 20,000 homes.

“Puget Sound Energy has been a great partner over the last six years, and we look forward to continuing that relationship through this extension. Through this partnership Puget Sound Energy provides value to the mitigation we receive for the impacts of Wells dam. That revenue helps support our tribal government and services we provide to our membership,” Chairman Erickson said.

“Our ongoing relationship with the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation is just as important as the clean energy we receive in the agreement,” said PSE President and CEO Mary Kipp. “We appreciate the Tribe and this partnership, which is essential to ensure we can deliver on our customers’ expectations for energy that is clean, as well as safe, reliable and affordable.”

PSE is undergoing the most significant transformation in our history as it strives to meet Washington’s clean energy laws—some of the most ambitious in the nation. This agreement helps PSE make progress to meet those targets with a mix of renewable resources in Washington and regionally and achieve a balanced and diversified portfolio to reach its future renewable energy goals.