New Kids On the Bus: Youth Mobility in Tacoma – The Suburban Times

Tacoma, Wash. – With more young people choosing to opt out of driving, it’s important that we understand the needs and wants of youth as they navigate our city. Join Downtown On the Go for a panel exploring how youth get around Tacoma, why they make the choices they do, and how this can influence the way we think about transportation and city design.

This free Friday Forum panel event will be held on January 23rd from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. in person at the University of Washington Tacoma in Milgard Hall Room 110, and virtually over Zoom. Featuring panelists Dr. Matthew Kelley (University of Washington Tacoma), McKenna Lux (Transportation Choices Coalition), Fletcher Crone (University of Puget Sound). Moderated by Tanisha Jumper (Tacoma Public Schools).

Register in advance for either in person or virtual at DowntownOnTheGo.org. Q&A will be available for both in person and virtual attendees at the end of the forum. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about attending the forum. A recording of the panel will be available on DOTG’s Facebook and YouTube accounts.

Downtown On the Go’s annual Friday Forum Friday Forums bring together local leaders, experts, and the community to talk about transportation issues facing Tacoma and our region. The 2024 forums are exploring what it means to build strong communities, focusing on health equity, youth mobility, and housing density.

Find Downtown On the Go at downtownonthego.org, or on Facebook and Instagram.