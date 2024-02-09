Listen to Black stories and voices with Pierce County Library – The Suburban Times

Celebrate Black stories and voices with the Pierce County Library System this February. Discover enrichment activities including classes and events, specially curated booklists and informative displays during Black History month.

Black stories and voices are a critical part of a shared history. This month, the Pierce County Library celebrates with the community and highlights the many fascinating stories in Black heritage and culture, most of which can be found on library shelves.

Pierce County Library hosts its eighth annual Black Voices in the Arts series, an African-American Read-In program, showcasing artists in written word, art and film. Events include:

Black Voices in the Arts Author Panel with Bonita Lee and Katharine Threat

Enjoy a conversation with local authors Bonita Lee and Katharine Threat. For teens and adults.

Tuesday, Feb. 13, 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Parable Bookstore, 3502 McKinley Ave Suite A, Tacoma

Black Voices in the Arts Film Screening and Q&A

Watch the documentary “Since I Been Down,” followed by a virtual Q&A with the film’s director, Gilda Sheppard, PhD. For teens and adults.

Friday, Feb. 16, 2:30-5:30 p.m.

Parkland/Spanaway Pierce County Library, 13718 Pacific Ave. S., Tacoma

Saturday, Feb. 17, 1:30-4:30 p.m.

Orting Library Pierce County Library, 202 Washington Ave. S.

Black Voices in the Arts Community Art Workshop and Read-In

Join a collaborative art project to recreate a library painting by a famous Black artist. All ages.

Tuesday, Feb. 20, 4-5:30 p.m.

Summit Pierce County Library, 5107 112th St. E., Tacoma

Black Voices in the Arts Virtual Author Panel with Bonita Lee and Anastacia-Renee

Experience a virtual author panel with authors Anastacia-Renee and Bonita Lee. For teens and adults.

Wednesday, Feb. 28, 4:30-6:30 p.m.

Virtual Pierce County Library – Registration required for link.

Additional events honoring black culture will be held at Pierce County Library locations throughout the community. Classes include:

A Very Boseman Black History Month

Watch some of late actor Chadwick Boseman’s most iconic movies. Ages 13 and over.

Tuesday, Feb. 13, 5-7:15 p.m. Showing “42: The Jackie Robinson Story.”

Tuesday, Feb. 27, 5-7:15 p.m. Showing “Black Panther.”

University Place Pierce County Library, 3609 Market Place W., Suite 100

Style, Culture, Streetwear – Exploring the evolution of streetwear

ETC Tacoma’s Umi Wagoner talks about streetwear, its history and its position at the intersection of fashion and culture. For adults.

Saturday, Feb. 17, 3-4:30 p.m.

University Place Pierce County Library, 3609 Market Place W., Suite 100

Quilt Exhibit with Freddie Smith

African-American textile artist Freddie Smith displays a collection of her beautiful quilts and shares how she has been turning fabric scraps into works of art. All ages.

Monday, Feb. 26, 3-6 p.m.

Parkland/Spanaway Pierce County Library, 13718 Pacific Ave. S., Tacoma

Pierce County Library will also partner with the Museum of Glass for the National Endowment for the Arts Big Read “Homecoming” by author Yaa Gyasi. The Big Read will kick off Thursday, Feb. 15, at 5:30 p.m. in the Grand Hall at the Museum of Glass at 1801 Dock St, Tacoma. A conversation with Gyasi will also be held Thursday, March 7, at 7:30 p.m. at the Schneebeck Concert Hall on the campus of the University of Puget Sound at 1500 N. Warner St, Tacoma. In support of the Big Read, the Library System will offer book discussions and writing workshops as further enriching cultural immersions.

Continue to deepen an understanding of the Black experience with curated booklists for all ages featuring poetry by authors Amanda Gorman and Maya Angelou, remarkable nonfiction from Trevor Noah and the late John Lewis and popular fiction titles by Bryan Washington, Zadie Smith and more, available in book, e-book and audiobook. Find books, movies and more information at mypcls.org.