Local Animal Shelter Offers Valentines That Save Lives – The Suburban Times

The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County invites the community to spread love this Valentine’s Day by sending treats to shelter pets or heartfelt messages to loved ones from Feb. 1-14.

Send a Valentine to a Shelter Pet:

For a donation of $20 or more, shelter staff and volunteers will deliver a special treat to a selected shelter dog, cat, or critter. To send a valentine to a pet in need, visit the shelter’s website at thehumanesociety.org. Select the profile page of any adoptable pet, then click the “Send Me a Valentine” button.

Send a Valentine to a Loved One:

To send an e-valentine to a loved one, visit the shelter’s website at thehumanesociety.org/valentine and select an e-card design featuring a shelter pet. Enter any donation amount and complete the required personal and recipient information. Your loved one will receive the e-card, including a personalized message from you.

“Shelter pets are just like us—they love getting treats on Valentine’s Day,” says Ashley Taulbee, chief philanthropy officer at the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County. “Love knows no bounds, and this Valentine’s Day, we invite our community to share the love with both human and furry companions.”

All funds raised from the Valentine’s Day fundraiser will go directly toward providing care, shelter, and love to the thousands of homeless pets that seek refuge at the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County every year.