CPSD Learning in Motion Video Series – The Suburban Times

Clover Park School District’s Learning In Motion video series peeks inside school to see what students are learning across the district.

In this feature, we joined DECA students as they ran the Lakes High School student store.

DECA is a career and technical student organization that provides students with an extended learning opportunity for leadership and development. Students learn marketing and business skills that prepare them for a wide array of jobs and career pathways in the future. At the student store, students learn how to run a cash register and manage the tills, improve their customer service skills, stock inventory, create marketing and business plans, and much more.

Watch the video on the CPSD YouTube page to see DECA students in action.