City of Tacoma Invites Public Comments on Home in Tacoma Phase 2 by March 8 – The Suburban Times

TACOMA, Wash. – In February and early March, the City of Tacoma is inviting public comments on Home In Tacoma Phase 2—a significant package of changes to the rules that govern housing construction in the city. After several years of citywide discussion, the City is considering new residential zoning and standards that will allow more diverse and affordable housing to be built citywide. The intention is to help meet the housing needs of current and future residents, while ensuring that new housing contributes to making neighborhoods more livable, walkable and sustainable.

The Tacoma Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on the draft package on Wednesday, March 6, and public comments will be accepted through Friday, March 8. The Planning Commission will use the community’s input to inform its recommendations to the City Council.

Concurrently, the City is accepting public comments on a draft Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) which evaluates potential impacts of the Home in Tacoma proposals.

There are multiple avenues to learn more and provide public comments, including three public meetings held in neighborhoods throughout Tacoma and a virtual public meeting on Zoom. Comments can also be submitted at any time through 5 PM, Friday, March 8 using the City’s online engagement forum and interactive zoning map, or in writing via email or postal mail. Details are listed below.

Home in Tacoma Public Meetings

• Tuesday, February 20, 6 – 7:30 PM on Zoom at https://www.zoom.us/j/83923291792

• Thursday, February 22, 6 – 7:30 PM at Bates Technical College South Campus, 2201 South 78th Street, 98409

• Wednesday, February 28, 6 – 7:30 PM at University of Puget Sound Upper Marshall Hall, 1500 North Warner Street, 98416

• Saturday, March 2, 2 – 4 PM at Eastside Community Center Social Hall, 1721 East 56th Street, 98404

Home in Tacoma public meetings are family friendly, with a child’s table and light refreshments provided at in-person events.

Planning Commission Public Hearing

Wednesday, March 6, 5:30 PM

• In person at the Tacoma Municipal Building in Council Chambers, 747 Market St. in Tacoma, 98402

• On Zoom at www.zoom.us/j/84416624153 or (253) 215-8782 (Meeting ID: 844 1662 4153)

Review the proposals and provide written comments now through March 8 via:

• the Home In Tacoma interactive map

• email to homeintacoma@cityoftacoma.org

• the Home In Tacoma Social Pinpoint online forum

• mail to City of Tacoma Planning Commission, 747 Market Street, Room 345, Tacoma WA 98402

Details on Home in Tacoma Phase 2 are available at cityoftacoma.org/homeintacoma. Questions, or requests for information in an alternate format, may be directed to homeintacoma@cityoftacoma.org or (253) 591-2051.