Volunteer Outdoors: Connect with Nature and Help with Scientific Research – The Suburban Times

TACOMA, Wash.— If you like exploring the natural world and want to contribute to fundamental science research while having fun connecting to the outdoors, then you’re invited to volunteer with a community science program through Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium. Community Science volunteer applications are now open.

“Whether you love birds, the beach or marine life, or just want to learn more about our local wildlife while doing science, there’s an opportunity for you to get involved,” said conservation engagement coordinator Zachary Hawn. “We are so grateful for our community science volunteers who commit to conservation and inspire others to help local wildlife.”

SPOT THE SWALLOWS

Do you love birds or want to learn more about them? Help monitor local nest box sites on Ruston Way or at Titlow Beach Park for purple martins, a type of swallow listed as a species of greatest conservation need in Washinton State. Learn how important these beautiful birds are to our ecosystem and how you can help collect vital information that supports their conservation.

Responsibilities:

Observe purple martins throughout the summer season. Observations occur either 2 hours after sunrise or 2 hours before sunset.

Complete data forms, recording the presence of birds, breeding behaviors, and chick sightings.

Send completed data forms from observations (mail, email, or in-person).

Applications due: March 4, 2024

BECOME A BEACH WALK NATURALIST

During scheduled public beach walks, naturalists will help participants connect to the awe-inspiring life found at the beach at low tide. Naturalists will aid participants in beach stewardship actions, animal identification, and community science action using the iNaturalist mobile app to record the presence of marine animals.

Responsibilities:

Educate groups about marine animals, beach stewardship, and community science.

Provide marine animal information and facilitate the participants’ exploration of the beach.

Facilitate the recording of the presence and location of animals along Owen Beach in Tacoma using the iNaturalist mobile app.

Explore the Shore Volunteer Shifts:

Mon, June 24, 11:30am-3:15 pm

Sat, July 6, 10:00 am-2:00 pm

Sun, July 21, 10:00 am-1:30 pm

Mon, Aug 19, 9:30 am-1:15 pm

Attending all beach walks is preferred. Attendance at a minimum of two beach walks is required.

Applications due: April 24, 2024

MONITOR LARVAL CRABS

Help uncover the mystery around larval Dungeness crabs in the Salish Sea. Join scientists from Tacoma Public School’s Science & Math Institute, the Pacific Northwest Crab Research Group, and Point Defiance Zoo to monitor marine plankton samples for the presence of Dungeness crabs. This information helps researchers understand trends in crab populations and informs better management practices.

Responsibilities:

Inventory plankton samples for the presence of larval Dungeness crabs and other marine species. Observations happen every Monday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., June through September. Volunteers are asked to commit to at least two observations per month.

Complete data forms, recording the presence and estimated number of specific types of marine plankton.

Applications due: April 24, 2024

LEARN MORE

For all the community science opportunities, no prior knowledge is needed. Zoo leaders will share everything you need to know during onboarding and training. For qualifications and training dates and to learn more, click here.