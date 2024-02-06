Lakewold Gardens Programs for February-March 2024 – The Suburban Times

Winter Garden Poetry

Saturday, February 24, 10 am-4 pm

Tickets: $15 General ($5 Workshop Fee – optional)

Experience the South Sound’s vibrant literary arts community! Celebrate the poets whose work has been selected for Lakewold’s 2024 Garden Poetry Walk, a self-guided tour marked by signs with QR codes that link to audio recordings of the poems. Additional activities include an epistolary poem workshop with Blue Cactus Press‘ Christina Vega; a presentation by artist Erik Fremstad about his new exhibition, Unnatural Selection; and a sale on select literary titles and seasonal items from the The Shop (save up to 75%!).

ART PROGRAMS

NEW! Crafting from the Gardens – Begin March 3

Second and Fourth Sundays, 1:30-3:30 pm

Suitable for ages 12+

Create art from nature! Horticulturist Brianna Ybarra will lead participants in projects using items found in and around Lakewold Gardens. Each session features a different project; space is limited to 15 people.

March 3: Watercolor Trees with Molly Hashimoto

Tickets: $35

Join Seattle artist and author Molly Hashimoto and learn how to paint two iconic western tree species, the Western red cedar and Douglas fir. Molly will begin with a presentation about her book, Trees of the West: An Artist’s Guide and then proceed to a fun watercolor session. All supplies are provided (including 100% rag watercolor paper), but participants are welcome to bring their own materials.

March 24: String Art

Tickets: $25 General

Create a beautiful art piece by weaving colored thread around nails. We will provide images to inspire your creations—or use your own imagination!

Figure Drawing

Second Wednesdays, 6-9 pm

Tickets: $20 Adult, $18 Students (18+)

These casual sessions provide an opportunity for artists to come together to practice their figure drawing skills with a live model. Artists (18+ years) of all levels are invited to practice and share their skills with fellow artists. Each session features nude studies with focus on gestures and various lengths of poses or clothed models with longer poses. Easels are provided, but participants are to bring their own charcoal, pencils, pastels or other drawing materials.

February 14 – nude model

March 13 – nude model

ART EXHIBITS

Unnatural Selection by Erik Fremstad

February 16 – April 7, 2024

Opening Reception: Friday, February 16, 5-7 pm

Included with admission

Unnatural Selection is a series of six paintings—a bison, wolf, grizzly bear, pollinators, sea turtle, and polar bear—created by artist Erik Fremstad between 2018 and 2023. Each large-scale portrait details the devastation to the North American wildlife species. In his process, Fremstad uses words to form the outline of the animals, first in pencil and then in ink, including biological information, literary references, drawings of historical photos and maps, to illustrate the full perspective of the issues threatening each species. Once the outline is complete, Fremstad finishes the works watercolor paint. This exhibition is the first time all six pieces have been displayed together.

GARDEN PROGRAMS

NEW! Remembering Our Roots Forest Immersion – Begin March 17

Thursdays, 6-7:30 pm weekly and First and Third Sundays, 10-11:30 am

Tickets: INTRODUCTORY OFFER $25 through April ($50 beginning May 1)

Suitable for ages 14+

Take a break from daily stress and rejuvenate your whole self with this intentionally slow-paced experience that connects you to Lakewold’s natural wonders. Forest Therapy Guide and Horticulturist Brianna Ybarra will guide you through a series of thoughtful prompts that encourage meaningful observation and connection to nature by tapping into all of your senses—sight, smell, taste, hearing and touch. Groups are limited to ten participants to allow for a truly immersive and restorative experience.

Friday Drop-in Tours

Fridays, 11:15am

Tickets: $15

Each drop-in tour is led by a volunteer guide who customizes it to the party’s interests. Tours last approximately one hour, and total walking distance is about a mile. Ticket price includes admission so participants are free to explore on their own at the conclusion of the tour.

Behind the Scenes Tours

Tickets: $25

Monthly Behind the Scenes Tours are casual walks hosted by Lakewold staff and explore specific topics related to the plant collection, design elements and garden practices. Space is limited to 12 participants.

Sunday, February 11, 11:15 am-12:30 pm

Pruning for Aesthetics vs. Plant Health with Kristine Dillinger

Saturday, March 23, 11:15 am-12:30 pm

Integrating Native Plants into Designed Landscapes with Maya Neff

For more information about Lakewold Gardens programs and events, visit lakewoldgardens.org.