Joe’s Office Hours – The Suburban Times

Lakewood Playhouse M.A.D. Office Hours continue this week and every Wednesday. In response to our recent survey and conversations in the community our Managing Artistic Director (M.A.D.) Joseph C. Walsh has introduced office hours to offer space to connect with and listen to you. All are welcome. Feel free to stop by to share an idea, discuss concerns or simply say hi. The door is open.
