I Corps to Conduct Multinational Exercise Cobra Gold 24 in Thailand – The Suburban Times

America’s First Corps will take part in the multinational exercise Cobra Gold 24 alongside participants from Thailand, Indonesia, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, and the Republic of Korea from Feb.-Mar. 2024 in Thailand. This year’s training will emphasize readiness, civic action, humanitarian aid, disaster relief efforts and seek to expand regional cooperation and collaboration across these areas.

Cobra Gold 24 will include approximately 300 Soldiers from America’s First Corps, with additional Soldiers supporting the exercise from Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash.

Exercise Cobra Gold 24 is part of the U.S. Army Pacific’s (USARPAC) Operation PATHWAYS. It is in its 43rd iteration, demonstrating the longstanding shared commitment to preserving a peaceful, prosperous, and secure Indo-Pacific region.