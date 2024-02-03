January Session Recap – The Suburban Times

Office of Sen. T’Wina Nobles, 28th Legislative District announcement.
We’re already over a third of the way through the 2024 legislative session! Can you believe it? My team and I are hard at work championing legislation that reflects our shared priorities.
Scroll down for a snapshot of the bills I’ve sponsored and a few updates I want to share:
On Jan. 15, the Senate honored the life and legacy of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. My office was able to help coordinate a special performance in celebration. You can watch a recording of it and hear from my colleague, Sen. John Lovick, who sponsored this year’s resolution, here.
Senate Page Program
Want to learn more about your state government? Apply to be a page!
Pages are students aged 14 through 16 who serve for one week during the legislative session. During that week, they spend time in Page School learning about the legislative process while also distributing materials throughout the Capitol campus, assisting legislators, working on the Senate floor, and presenting the colors at the opening of each day’s legislative session.
The deadline to apply is Feb. 9 — get yours in today!
And a special shout out to Rose, Ava and Zanaida for helping us out in January. Thank you for your civic engagement!
Ways to Stay Connected
- Learn how a bill becomes a law at Leg.WA.Gov/Legislature/Pages/Overview.aspx.
- Find legislation on the issues important to you at App.Leg.WA.Gov/BillInfo.
- Watch broadcasts and archived videos of your democracy in action at TVW.org.
- Testify before legislative committees at Leg.WA.Gov/Legislature/Pages/Participating.aspx.
- Stay informed by calling the Legislative Hotline at 1.800.562.6000.
- Follow my official legislative Facebook (@SenatorTwinaNobles) and Twitter (@SenatorNobles).
- Reach out via my contact information.
New Leadership Opportunity
I have been chosen by my colleagues to step into a greater leadership role: chair of the Senate Higher Education & Workforce Development Committee. It’s been an honor to be the committee’s vice chair, and I am very excited to serve in this new capacity and lead our continued work ensure every Washingtonian has the tools they need to thrive here.
2024 Legislation
This year, I continue to be focused on addressing the issues important to you.
- Allowing students to receive state financial aid for the same amount of time they receive federal aid (SB 5904)
- Providing academic support to students who need it most by increasing Learning Assistance Program funds (SB 6253)
- Ensuring access to diverse and inclusive materials in schools (SB 6208 and SB 6275)
- Providing free school meals to students (SB 5964)
- Helping schools better identify and connect students to behavioral health supports (SB 6216)
- Increasing postsecondary enrollment by making financial aid more easily accessible (SB 6254)
- Allowing more student workers to collectively bargain (SB 5895)
- Expanding equal pay protections to cover all discrimination (SB 5894)
- Ensuring Washington paraeducators receive a living wage (SB 6082)
- Creating more affordable homeownership opportunities (SB 6173)
- Providing prescribed access to outdoor recreation, particularly for youth of color (SB 5095)
- Establishing a Medicaid reimbursement and other supports for birth doulas (SB 6172)
- Improving the long-term health of individuals convicted of crimes where mental health, cognitive issues, or brain injuries are a factor (SB 5588)
- Creating a special Smokey Bear license plate to support human-caused wildfire prevention (SB 5910)
- Improving active transportation connectivity for people walking, biking, and rolling along and across current and former state highways by continuing the Sandy Williams Connecting Communities Program (SB 6283)
Stay tuned for further updates as these policies make it through the legislative process!
