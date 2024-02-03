January Session Recap – The Suburban Times

Office of Sen. T’Wina Nobles, 28th Legislative District announcement.

We’re already over a third of the way through the 2024 legislative session! Can you believe it? My team and I are hard at work championing legislation that reflects our shared priorities.

Scroll down for a snapshot of the bills I’ve sponsored and a few updates I want to share:

On Jan. 15, the Senate honored the life and legacy of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. My office was able to help coordinate a special performance in celebration. You can watch a recording of it and hear from my colleague, Sen. John Lovick, who sponsored this year’s resolution, here.

Senate Page Program

Want to learn more about your state government? Apply to be a page!

Pages are students aged 14 through 16 who serve for one week during the legislative session. During that week, they spend time in Page School learning about the legislative process while also distributing materials throughout the Capitol campus, assisting legislators, working on the Senate floor, and presenting the colors at the opening of each day’s legislative session.

The deadline to apply is Feb. 9 — get yours in today!

And a special shout out to Rose, Ava and Zanaida for helping us out in January. Thank you for your civic engagement!

Ways to Stay Connected

Learn how a bill becomes a law at Leg.WA.Gov/Legislature/Pages/Overview.aspx .

Find legislation on the issues important to you at App.Leg.WA.Gov/BillInfo .

Watch broadcasts and archived videos of your democracy in action at TVW.org .

Testify before legislative committees at Leg.WA.Gov/Legislature/Pages/Participating.aspx .

Stay informed by calling the Legislative Hotline at 1.800.562.6000.

Follow my official legislative Facebook ( @SenatorTwinaNobles ) and Twitter ( @SenatorNobles ).

Reach out via my contact information.

New Leadership Opportunity

I have been chosen by my colleagues to step into a greater leadership role: chair of the Senate Higher Education & Workforce Development Committee. It’s been an honor to be the committee’s vice chair, and I am very excited to serve in this new capacity and lead our continued work ensure every Washingtonian has the tools they need to thrive here.

2024 Legislation

This year, I continue to be focused on addressing the issues important to you.

Stay tuned for further updates as these policies make it through the legislative process!