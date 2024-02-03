Hearing: Proposed Regulations Regarding Property Tax Exemptions for Multifamily HousingHearing: – The Suburban Times

On February 21, 2024, at 6:30 p.m., a public hearing will be held by the Lakewood Planning Commission to consider amending the City’s Residential Target Area within the Central Business District regarding Property Tax Exemptions for Multifamily Housing, Lakewood Municipal Code, Title 3, Revenue & Finance, Chapter 3.64. The meeting will be held at the Lakewood City Hall Council Chambers located at 6000 Main Street SW, Lakewood WA. If you would like to provide virtual Public Testimony on the Public Hearing during the meeting, you will need to join the Zoom meeting by calling in via telephone at (253) 215- 8782 and enter participant ID: 839 3845 5756 or join by using this link: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83938455756.

Public Testimony may be sent in advance to Karen Devereaux, Administrative Assistant at 6000 Main Street SW, Lakewood, WA 98499 or emailed to kdevereaux@cityoflakewood.us.

For further information, please contact Becky Newton, Economic Development Manager, at (253) 983-7738, or bnewton@cityoflakewood.us.