2024 Spring Fair Photo Contest – Cash Prizes – The Suburban Times

2024 Spring Fair Photo Contest – Cash Prizes

Submitted by Tacoma Photographic Society.

Have a great image? Why not enter it into the 2024 TPS Spring Fair Photo Competition and get a chance to win cash prizes! All photos will be exhibited at the 2024 Washington State Fair.

Amateur photographers who derive less than 50% of their income from photos are eligible to enter.
Images can be any subject that is suitable for a family fair. People can enter up to 5 images.
(Entry fees are $10 per photo). Entry requirements and forms available at www.tacomaphoto.org.

All photographs and entry fees must be received by Wednesday, March 20, at 5pm. (Discounts for printing fair photos only available at Robi’s Camera in Lakewood and Speedy ePhoto (drop off only).

Photos can be dropped off at Robi’s Camera in Lakewood, WA State Fair office, Speedy One Hour Photo (Pacific Ave in Tacoma), Glazer’s Camera in Seattle or Kenmore Camera in Kenmore.

