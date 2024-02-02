The Queens Are Coming – The Suburban Times

SIX: TEEN EDITION is a full-length adaptation of Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss’ international phenomenon SIX, modified for performance by teen actors for family audiences.

This unique experience will focus on each stage of the production process from audition through to performance, culminating in a showcase of Six: Teen Edition on March 23 & 24!

Using this fresh and powerful contemporary musical as the focus, participants will build and sharpen their singing, dancing and acting skills, and develop the tools and techniques to enhance their work as performers.

Divorced, beheaded, died, divorced, beheaded, survived. From Tudor Queens to Pop Icons, the SIX wives of Henry VIII take the mic to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a Euphoric Celebration of 21st-century girl power! This new original musical is the global sensation that everyone is losing their head over.

The New York Times says SIX is “pure entertainment!” and the Evening Standard hails SIX as “the most uplifting new British musical I have ever had the privilege to watch.”

At its heart, SIX is about celebrating the talent and individuality of the women and non-binary people onstage. The Queens should therefore be played by cis women, trans women, trans people and people who exist beyond the gender binary in any capacity, who feel on a personal level that this is their story to tell. Cast can be expanded to include backup singers and dancers of all gender identities.

Teaching Artists:

Director/Choreographer: Nick Fitzgerald

Musical Director: TBD

Ages: 13-19

Dates:

Auditions: Sunday, February 11th 5:00-8:00

Rehearsals: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday February 12th-March 21 4:00-6:00

Technical Rehearsal: March 22nd

Showcases: March 23-24th

Cost: $400 (to be paid on February 13th if cast. At Lakewood Playhouse we believe finances should not be a barrier to participation. Please contact us for scholarship and assistance options.

Further Audition Information click here to visit Casting Manager!

253-588-0042

www.lakewoodplayhouse.org

