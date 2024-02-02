Clover Park Rotary Partners with Eagle Scout – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Clover Park Rotary.

Clover Park Rotary Partners with Eagle Scout to continue work at the South Sound Wildlife area.

For two Saturdays in January, 32 community members and Scouts gathered to start restoration in the South Prairie of the wildlife area located here in Lakewood.

Part of Morgan Dodd’s Eagle project, a debris field of branches, dirt and stumps that had accumulated in the field over 15 years of dumping were removed to make way for native vegetation.

More than 40 dump trailers of debris were relocated to a smaller, more appropriate place to compost so this one acre area in the prairie could begin its path back to a natural state. 217 volunteer hours left the site ready for replanting. Scouts placed 100 Camas bulbs, seeded with two native grasses, Roemer’s Fescue and Oregon Oat Grass.

Native wildflowers were also seeded on the site, Lupine, Oregon Sunshine and Sea Blush along with several of our native Garry oak trees.

Great youth in our community doing Great Things!

To get involved in this ongoing project contact Clover Park Rotary, Alan Billingsley alanb@toolpak.com