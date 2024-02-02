Cascade Regional Blood Services to Transition Operations – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Cascade Regional Blood Services.

After nearly eight decades of partnering with thousands of Pierce County donors to deliver life-saving blood products to local hospitals and patients in need, Cascade Regional Blood Services (CRBS) has announced plans to transition its local blood bank operations in February. The move comes in support of Bloodworks Northwest, who will supply the community through its new contract with MultiCare Health System beginning in March 2024.

Most positions at CRBS will be eliminated no later than February 29 as a result of the transition. Collection operations will taper accordingly. The nonprofit will, however, maintain a few key positions necessary to fulfill its contractual and regulatory obligations in processing and providing blood products.

Like many communities nationwide that have been served for decades by smaller community blood banks like CRBS, decreasing collections driven by changing demographics – and an increase in institutional and patient needs – have outpaced the ability of legacy organizations to scale operations quickly enough to meet those demands. The agreement between MultiCare and Bloodworks Northwest, both larger entities, helps mitigate those challenges and ensures continuity of supply as demands increase.

“This decision in no way diminishes the accomplishments, quality, and dedication of our CRBS Board and staff,” said CEO Pat Scanlon. “It is purely due to the financial and market dynamics of operating a smaller community blood center today.”

Curt Bailey, President and CEO of Bloodworks Northwest, thanked CRBS for its legacy of caring for Pierce County, pledging to build on that tradition with donors, patients, hospitals, and community partners. “What Cascade Regional Blood Services has meant to this community is well documented,” said Mr. Bailey. “We have the utmost respect for their work and, in particular, the care and affection they have for their donors and patients. Over the coming weeks, we welcome the opportunity to meet this important group and continue to save lives locally.”

Donors can show their support by donating at either of CRBS’ two collection centers, located in Tacoma and Puyallup. Both will remain open for a period of time in February. Going forward CRBS encourages donors to book appointments to donate locally with Bloodworks Northwest. Those wishing to learn more about the transition are invited to visit crbs.net or bloodworksnw.org for more information.

About Cascade Regional Blood Services

Proudly serving hospitals and clinics in Pierce and South King counties since 1946, Cascade Regional Blood Services’ (CRBS) Tacoma donor collection center is located at 220 South I Street and its Puyallup facility at 13613 Meridian Avenue E., Suite #120. CRBS is a proud member of the Blood Centers of America (BCA) as well as America’s Blood Centers (ABC).

About Bloodworks Northwest

Donations to Bloodworks Northwest provide a lifesaving blood supply to 95% of Pacific Northwest hospitals. Since 1944, Bloodworks has served the Pacific Northwest as a local, nonprofit, independent, volunteer-supported and community-based blood center and research institute. Bloodworks partners closely with local hospitals to deliver the highest level of patient care. Its comprehensive services include blood components, complex cross-matching, specialized lab services for organ transplants, care for patients with blood disorders and collection of cord blood stem cells for cancer treatment. Bloodworks Research Institute performs leading-edge research in blood biology, transfusion medicine, blood storage and treatment of blood disorders. Patients with traumatic injuries, undergoing surgeries or organ transplantation or receiving treatment for cancer and blood disorders all depend on its services, expertise, laboratories and research. BloodworksNW.org.