15th Annual Cops v Teachers Charity Basketball Game names recipient – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Baron Coleman.

The Lakes High School Skills USA Club in Partnership with The Kiwanis of Clover Park are proud to announce our Recipient for this years 15th Annual Cops vs Teachers Charity Basketball Game/Silent auction has been awarded to the Lakewoods YMCA’s After School Program for Youth, and the Foster Care Membership program.

The Lakewood Youth After School Program, a vital initiative of the Lakewood YMCA, provides a safe and nurturing environment for children to learn, grow, and thrive. The program offers a range of educational, recreational, and character-building activities that foster personal development and academic success.

In addition, the Cops vs Teachers Charity Event will also raise funds to provide free memberships to children in the Foster Care. This initiative aims to ensure that children in foster care have access to the YMCA’s facilities, programs, and resources, promoting their overall well-being and supporting their journey towards a brighter future.

Our Charity extends its deepest gratitude to all participants, sponsors, volunteers and communities who continue to contribute to the success of this event. Their dedication and generosity will make it possible to continue empowering local youth through the Lakewood Youth After School Program and the Foster Care Youth Program.

For more information about the Lakewood YMCA and its youth programs, please visit https://www.clevelandymca.org/locations/lakewood-family-ymca or contact 253-584-9622

CvsT Charity Basketball game will feature officers from various local agencies and Teachers/Administrators’ from local school districts. Entry to the event is by DONATION ONLY. Concession stand will be hosted by our Kiwanis of Clover Park with all proceeds to benefit the Lakewood YMCA Youth Programs.

If you would like to participate in our silent auction or make a donation, get registered now by going to:

https://web.bidbeacon.com/share/auction.php?code=COPSVSTEACHERS2024.

For more information or have questions, please contact us at: