Roast Your Ex Comedy Show – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Cheri Hardman.

Whether you’re lucky in love or think love stinks, it’s always fun to roast your ex. Join us at the Super Funny Comedy Club for a night of laughter and catharsis at the Roast Your Ex event! Get ready for hilarious jokes and witty comebacks as we celebrate the joys of moving on from past relationships. Whether you want to hear hilarious breakup stories from our local and touring comedians or simply want to enjoy some good-natured roasting, this in-person event is the perfect opportunity to let loose and have a great time.

Located on South Hosmer Street, Tacoma, WA, USA, our comedy club provides the ideal atmosphere for an evening filled with laughter and camaraderie. So gather your friends, grab a drink, and get ready to laugh your heart out as we turn heartbreak into comedy gold. You will even have a chance to share a story about your ex. Don’t miss out on this unforgettable night at the Roast Your Ex event!

*Must be 21. Club has a 2 drink minimum.